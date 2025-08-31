Joke of the Day for August 31, 2025: The best dinosaur joke
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Sunday Funday! Here's a dino-mite funny to send your August out with a bang.
Joke of the Day
What do you get when a T-rex scores a touchdown?
A dino-score.
Cover photo: Unsplash/David Valentine