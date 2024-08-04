Joke of the Day for August 4, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for you Sunday Funday! Here's a beary silly one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Where do polar bears go to cast their vote?
Answer: The North Poll.
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Hans-Jurgen Mager