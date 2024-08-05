Joke of the Day for August 5, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to kick your week off right! Here's a science silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: How does a scientist keep their breath fresh?
Answer: With experi-mints.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/CDC