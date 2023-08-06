Joke of the Day for August 6, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is climbing high for the laughs! Here's a beary funny one that will keep you chuckling.
Question: Why aren't koalas considered bears?
Answer: Because they don't have the koala-fications.
