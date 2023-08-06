Joke of the Day for August 6, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is climbing high for the laughs! Here's a beary funny one that will keep you chuckling.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why aren't koalas considered bears?

Answer: Because they don't have the koala-fications.

Today's Joke of the Day is
© Unsplash/David Clode

Check out more jokes here:

Cover photo: Unsplash/David Clode

