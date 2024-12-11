Joke of the Day for December 11, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is stirring up the laughs! Here's a soupy funny to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why did the spoon quit his job?

Answer: He was going stir-crazy.

Joke of the Day for December 11, 2024.
