Joke of the Day for December 11, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is stirring up the laughs! Here's a soupy funny to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the spoon quit his job?
Answer: He was going stir-crazy.
