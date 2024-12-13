Joke of the Day for December 13, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to spread the laughter! Here's a funny to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the teller push the customer at the bank?
Answer: She asked him to "check her balance."
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Eduardo Soares