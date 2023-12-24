Joke of the Day for December 24, 2023: Get your funny on for Christmas Eve
Today's Joke of the Day is getting you ready for Christmas Eve. Here's a tree-rific funny to celebrate the holiday.
Joke of the Day
Question: How do Christmas trees get ready for Christmas Eve?
Answer: They spruce up.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Annie Spratt