Joke of the Day for December 24, 2023: Get your funny on for Christmas Eve

Today's Joke of the Day is getting you ready for Christmas Eve. Here's a tree-rific funny to celebrate the holiday.

Question: How do Christmas trees get ready for Christmas Eve?

Joke of the Day for December 16, 2023: Get your funny on for Caturday

Joke of the Day for December 17, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for December 18, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for December 19, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for December 20, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for December 21, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for December 22, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for December 23, 2023: Get your funny on for Caturday

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

