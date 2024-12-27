Joke of the Day for December 27, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is cleaning up the sillies! Here's a funny to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why should you never confide in a vacuum cleaner?
Answer: They’re always collecting dirt.
Cover photo: Unsplash/No Revisions