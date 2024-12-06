Joke of the Day for December 6, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a sailing silly! Here's one that's playing for cheap laughs.
Joke of the Day
Question: How did the pirate buy his ship for so cheap?
Answer: It was on sail.
