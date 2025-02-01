Joke of the Day for February 1, 2025: The best cat jokes to get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in time for Caturday. Here's a kitty silly to lift your whiskers with laughs!
Joke of the Day
Question: : Why was the kitten so sluggish?
Answer: She was feline a bit cat-a-tonic.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Tuqa Nabi