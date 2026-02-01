Joke of the Day for February 1, 2026: A Sunday Funday funny
Your Joke of the Day has arrived for Sunday Funday! Here's a shushing silly to make you LOL.
Joke of the Day
What vegetables do librarians like?
Quiet peas!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Fallon Michael