Today's free joke of the day| LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Your Joke of the Day has arrived with a cat joke to kick off Caturday! Here's one to start your weekend with a kitty silly.

Joke of the Day

What happened to the cat that almost fell off a cliff? It lived to tell the tail.

Joke of the Day for February 7, 2026: A kitty silly for Caturday. © Unsplash/Igor Sporynin

Check out more jokes here: