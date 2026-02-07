Joke of the Day for February 7, 2026: A kitty silly for Caturday
Your Joke of the Day has arrived with a cat joke to kick off Caturday! Here's one to start your weekend with a kitty silly.
Joke of the Day
What happened to the cat that almost fell off a cliff?
It lived to tell the tail.
