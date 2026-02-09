Joke of the Day for February 9, 2026: Animal antics to kick off your week

Your Joke of the Day has arrived to kick off your week with animal antics! Here's one for a long laugh.

How do you console a giraffe who just lost the race?

"Don't worry, you'll win necks time."

