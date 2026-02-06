Joke of the Night for February 6, 2026: A funny to kick off the Olympics

Today's free Joke of the Night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to celebrate the Opening Ceremonies of the 2026 Winter Olympics. Here's a gold-medal giggle to make you laugh.

Joke of the Day

Why didn't the broom qualify for the Olympics?

It couldn’t sweep the competition.

Joke of the Night for February 6, 2026: A funny to kick off the Olympics
Joke of the Night for February 6, 2026: A funny to kick off the Olympics  © Unsplash/seaninuk

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for February 6, 2026: A fiery Friday funny Joke of the Day for February 6, 2026: A fiery Friday funny
Joke of the Night for February 5, 2026: A GOAT joke Joke of the Night for February 5, 2026: A GOAT joke
Joke of the Day for February 5, 2026: A snowy silly Joke of the Day for February 5, 2026: A snowy silly
Joke of the Night for February 4, 2026: A cheeky funny Joke of the Night for February 4, 2026: A cheeky funny
Joke of the Day for February 4, 2026: An out-of-this-world funny Joke of the Day for February 4, 2026: An out-of-this-world funny
Joke of the Night for February 3, 2026: A sky-high silly Joke of the Night for February 3, 2026: A sky-high silly
Joke of the Day for February 3, 2026: A fishy funny Joke of the Day for February 3, 2026: A fishy funny
Joke of the Night for February 2, 2026: A chilly silly Joke of the Night for February 2, 2026: A chilly silly

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/seaninuk

More on Joke of the Day: