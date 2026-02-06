Joke of the Night for February 6, 2026: A funny to kick off the Olympics
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to celebrate the Opening Ceremonies of the 2026 Winter Olympics. Here's a gold-medal giggle to make you laugh.
Joke of the Day
Why didn't the broom qualify for the Olympics?
It couldn’t sweep the competition.
Cover photo: Unsplash/seaninuk