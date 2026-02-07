Joke of the Night for February 7, 2026: A cat funny to wrap up Caturday

Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to celebrate Caturday. Here's one to make you laugh right meow!

Joke of the Day

What did the kids call the cat that always rats them out?

A tattle tail.

