Joke of the Day for February 6, 2026: A fiery Friday funny

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Your Joke of the Day has arrived with a fiery funny this Friday! Here's one to give you a running start on the weekend.

Joke of the Day

How do fireflies start a running race?

Saying, "On your mark. Get set. Glow!"

Joke of the Day for February 6, 2026: A fiery Friday funny.
Joke of the Day for February 6, 2026: A fiery Friday funny.  © Unsplash/Evan Leith

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for February 5, 2026: A GOAT joke Joke of the Night for February 5, 2026: A GOAT joke
Joke of the Day for February 5, 2026: A snowy silly Joke of the Day for February 5, 2026: A snowy silly
Joke of the Night for February 4, 2026: A cheeky funny Joke of the Night for February 4, 2026: A cheeky funny
Joke of the Day for February 4, 2026: An out-of-this-world funny Joke of the Day for February 4, 2026: An out-of-this-world funny
Joke of the Night for February 3, 2026: A sky-high silly Joke of the Night for February 3, 2026: A sky-high silly
Joke of the Day for February 3, 2026: A fishy funny Joke of the Day for February 3, 2026: A fishy funny
Joke of the Night for February 2, 2026: A chilly silly Joke of the Night for February 2, 2026: A chilly silly
Joke of the Day for February 2, 2026: A stinking silly Joke of the Day for February 2, 2026: A stinking silly

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Evan Leith

More on Joke of the Day: