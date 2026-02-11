Joke of the Night for February 11, 2026: A sports silly
Giggles on the court! Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with a sporty silly. Here's one to make you travel with laughs tonight.
Joke of the Day
Why are babies so good at basketball?
They're experts at dribbling.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Andrey Matveev