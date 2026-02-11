Joke of the Day for February 11, 2026: Get your funny on
Your Joke of the Day has arrived with a sporty silly to make you smile! Here's one to hit those laughs out of the park.
Joke of the Day
What's an insect's favorite sport?
Cricket.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Pickled Stardust