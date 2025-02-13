Joke of the Day for February 13, 2025: The best gal pal jokes to celebrate Galentine's Day
Happy Galentine's Day! Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of your BFF loves, so send this to your gal pals to make them smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the tortilla chip say to her bestie?
Answer: "Our friendship is nacho average bond!"
