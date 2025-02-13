Joke of the Day for February 13, 2025: The best gal pal jokes to celebrate Galentine's Day

Today's free joke for Galentine's Day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Happy Galentine's Day! Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of your BFF loves, so send this to your gal pals to make them smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: What did the tortilla chip say to her bestie?

Answer: "Our friendship is nacho average bond!"

Joke of the Day for February 13, 2025.
Joke of the Day for February 13, 2025.  © Collage: Unsplash/freestocks & Fathul Abrar

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for February 12, 2025: The best animal jokes to make you laugh Joke of the Night for February 12, 2025: The best animal jokes to make you laugh
Joke of the Day for February 12, 2025: The best animal jokes to make you chuckle Joke of the Day for February 12, 2025: The best animal jokes to make you chuckle
Joke of the Night for February 11, 2025: The best animal jokes to make you laugh Joke of the Night for February 11, 2025: The best animal jokes to make you laugh
Joke of the Day for February 11, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh Joke of the Day for February 11, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh
Joke of the Night for February 10, 2025: The best dog jokes to make you laugh Joke of the Night for February 10, 2025: The best dog jokes to make you laugh
Joke of the Day for February 10, 2025: The best animal jokes to LOL Joke of the Day for February 10, 2025: The best animal jokes to LOL
Joke of the Night for February 9, 2025: The best football jokes to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday Joke of the Night for February 9, 2025: The best football jokes to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday
Joke of the Day for February 9, 2025: The best football jokes to kick off Super Bowl Sunday Joke of the Day for February 9, 2025: The best football jokes to kick off Super Bowl Sunday

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/freestocks & Fathul Abrar

More on Joke of the Day: