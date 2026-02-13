Joke of the Day for February 13, 2026: A silly for Galentine's Day
Your Joke of the Day has arrived to celebrate Galentine's Day! Here's one to share with your gal pals to send some love and laughs their way today.
Joke of the Day
What did the painter tell her girlfriends on Galentine's Day?
"I love you with all my art."
Cover photo: Unsplash/Sara Johnston