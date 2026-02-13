Joke of the Day for February 13, 2026: A silly for Galentine's Day

Today's free joke of the day| LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Your Joke of the Day has arrived to celebrate Galentine's Day! Here's one to share with your gal pals to send some love and laughs their way today.

Joke of the Day

What did the painter tell her girlfriends on Galentine's Day?

"I love you with all my art."

