Joke of the Day for February 15, 2024: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is serving up a plate of laughs! Here's a yummy funny to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did one plate say to the other plate on a date?
Answer: "Dinner is on me tonight!"
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Jennifer Griffin