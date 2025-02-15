Joke of the Day for February 15, 2025: Celebrate Caturday with some cat jokes
Enjoy your Caturday with some laughs! Today's Joke of the Day is here to fill your heart with some kitty silliness.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the cat say when he fell off the table?
Answer: "Me-OW!"
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Danny Trujillo