Joke of the Day for February 15, 2026: A snowy silly
Your Joke of the Day has arrived in silly snowy style this Sunday! Here's one to make you laugh this weekend.
Joke of the Day
How do you know if snowmen liked a show?
They give it a standing snow-vation.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Stephen Harlan