Joke of the Night for February 14, 2026: A silly for Valentine's Day.

Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to celebrate Valentine's Day with a silly . Here's one to share to make you and your loved ones laugh tonight.

What did one triangle say to the other on Valentine's Day?

Joke of the Night for February 10, 2026: A funny to celebrate the Olympics

Joke of the Day for February 11, 2026: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for February 12, 2026: To get your funny on

Joke of the Night for February 12, 2026: A skating silly for the Olympics

Joke of the Day for February 13, 2026: A silly for Galentine's Day

Joke of the Night for February 13, 2026: A love-filled funny for Valentine's Eve

Joke of the Day for February 14, 2026: A spicy funny for Valentine's Day

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

