Joke of the Night for February 14, 2026: A silly for Valentine's Day
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to celebrate Valentine's Day with a silly. Here's one to share to make you and your loved ones laugh tonight.
Joke of the Day
What did one triangle say to the other on Valentine's Day?
"You're acute!"
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Kostiantyn Li