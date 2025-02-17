Joke of the Day for February 17, 2025: Jokes to make you laugh for Presidents' Day
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to celebrate Presidents' Day! Here's one to make laugh in the name of our forefathers.
Joke of the Day
Question: Which president got the job online?
Answer: Abraham LinkedIn.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Ed Fr