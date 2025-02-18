Joke of the Day for February 18, 2025: The best dog jokes to make you laugh
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a doggy funny. Here's one to make you bark... *ahem* laugh!
Joke of the Day
Question: Which dog breed loves living in the Big Apple?
Answer: A New Yorkie.
