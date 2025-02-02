Joke of the Day for February 2, 2025: The best sports jokes to get your funny on this Sunday Funday
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in time for Sunday Funday. Here's a sporty silly to help you score some laughs!
Joke of the Day
Question: : Why did the new ice hockey player lose his first game?
Answer: He got cold feet.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Markus Spiske