Joke of the Day for February 20, 2024: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is squeaky clean! Here's an animal silly to make you waddle with the funnies.

Joke of the Day

Question: What's black and white and spins around?

Answer: A penguin in the washing machine.

Today's Joke of the Day features a squeaky clean penguin!
Today's Joke of the Day features a squeaky clean penguin!  © Collage: Unsplash/Atlas Kadrów & engin akyurt

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for February 19, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 19, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for February 18, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 18, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for February 17, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for February 17, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Day for February 16, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 16, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for February 15, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 15, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for February 14, 2024: Get your funny on for Valentine's Day Joke of the Day for February 14, 2024: Get your funny on for Valentine's Day
Joke of the Day for February 13, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 13, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for February 12, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 12, 2024: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Atlas Kadrów & engin akyurt

More on Joke of the Day: