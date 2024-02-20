Joke of the Day for February 20, 2024: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is squeaky clean! Here's an animal silly to make you waddle with the funnies.
Joke of the Day
Question: What's black and white and spins around?
Answer: A penguin in the washing machine.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Atlas Kadrów & engin akyurt