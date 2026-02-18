Joke of the Day for February 18, 2026: An animal silly to make you smile
Your Joke of the Day has arrived with some animal antics! Here's a yummy funny to start your day with a crunchy chuckle.
Joke of the Day
Why did the man return the bag of animal crackers he bought?
The seal was broken.
Cover photo: Instagram/ottosnaturals