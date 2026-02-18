Joke of the Day for February 18, 2026: An animal silly to make you smile.

Your Joke of the Day has arrived with some animal antics! Here's a yummy funny to start your day with a crunchy chuckle.

Why did the man return the bag of animal crackers he bought?

Joke of the Day for February 14, 2026: A spicy funny for Valentine's Day

Joke of the Night for February 14, 2026: A silly for Valentine's Day

Joke of the Day for February 16, 2026: A funny to celebrate President's Day

Joke of the Night for February 16, 2026: A silly for President's Day

Joke of the Night for February 17, 2026: A funny to celebrate Chinese New Year

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

