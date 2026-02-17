Joke of the Night for February 17, 2026: A funny to celebrate Chinese New Year
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to celebrate Chinese New Year, and the year of the Fire Horse! Here's one to make you smile as you ring in a new beginning.
Joke of the Day
What do you call the horse that lives next door to you?
Your neigh-bor.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Frank Ng