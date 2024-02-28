Joke of the Day for February 28, 2024: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a smokey silly. Here's a funny that's puffing out the laughs.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the bigger chimney say to the smaller chimney?
Answer: "You're too little to smoke!"
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Charles Sims