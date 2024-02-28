Joke of the Day for February 28, 2024: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is a smokey silly. Here's a funny that's puffing out the laughs.

Joke of the Day

Question: What did the bigger chimney say to the smaller chimney?

Answer: "You're too little to smoke!"

Cover photo: Unsplash/Charles Sims

More on Joke of the Day: