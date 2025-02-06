Joke of the Day for February 6, 2025: The best dog jokes to get your funny on
Woof! Today's Joke of the Day is doggone funny.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do dogs eat on their birthday?
Answer: Pupcakes!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Andrew Schultz