Joke of the Day for January 11, 2024: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is a healthy dose of silly! Here's one that will nurse you back to health with some laughs.

Answer: In case they need to draw blood.

Question: Why should a nurse always have a red pen at work?

