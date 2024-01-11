Joke of the Day for January 11, 2024: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a healthy dose of silly! Here's one that will nurse you back to health with some laughs.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why should a nurse always have a red pen at work?
Answer: In case they need to draw blood.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Derek Finch