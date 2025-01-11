Joke of the Day for January 11, 2025: The best cat jokes to get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Caturday! Here's the purr-fect tickler to start your weekend with laughs.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the cat become a stand-up comedian?
Answer: He lives for the a-paws.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Kanashi