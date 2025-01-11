Joke of the Day for January 11, 2025: The best cat jokes to get your funny on for Caturday

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Caturday! Here's the purr-fect tickler to start your weekend with laughs.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why did the cat become a stand-up comedian?

Answer: He lives for the a-paws.

Joke of the Day for January 11, 2025.  © Unsplash/Kanashi

