Joke of the Day for January 12, 2025: The best winter jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a snowy silly! Here's one to make you smile this Sunday Funday.
Question: What do snowmen get when they finish first at the Olympics?
Answer: Cold medals.
