Joke of the Day for January 13, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday

Today's Joke of the Day is arriving right on time for Caturday! Here's a kitty silly to make you smile right meow.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why won't a cat stay in the closet for very long?

Answer: It gets claw-strophobic.

Today's Joke of the Day is arriving right on time for Caturday.  © Unsplash/Syed Rifat Hossain

