Joke of the Day for January 13, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is arriving right on time for Caturday! Here's a kitty silly to make you smile right meow.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why won't a cat stay in the closet for very long?
Answer: It gets claw-strophobic.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Syed Rifat Hossain