Joke of the Day for January 14, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on
Ahoy! Today's Joke of the Day has arrived, matey! Here's a swashbuckling silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why are pirates called pirates?
Answer: Because they "Arrrrr"!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Sohaim Siddiquee