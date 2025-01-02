Joke of the Day for January 2, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is a fruity funny. Here's one to add some silly sunshine to your day.

Joke of the Day

Question: What's a pineapple's favorite drink?

Answer: A piña cola-DUH!

Joke of the Day for January 2, 2025.
Joke of the Day for January 2, 2025.  © Unsplash/Brooke Lark

