Joke of the Day for January 23, 2025: The best winter jokes to get your funny on
Brrr! Today's Joke of the Day is blowing in some laughs. Here's a chilly one to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
Question: What is a snowman's favorite drink?
Answer: Iced tea.
