Joke of the Day for January 30, 2025: The best animal jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived. Here's a stinky silly to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
Question: : What did the judge say when the skunk walked into the courtroom?
Answer: "Odor in the court!"
