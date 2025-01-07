Joke of the Day for January 7, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a swimming silly! Here's one to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: How do dolphins know when there's something wrong?

Answer: Things smell a bit fishy.

Joke of the Day for January 7, 2025.
Joke of the Day for January 7, 2025.  © Unsplash/Fabrizio Frigeni

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for January 6, 2025: The best winter jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for January 6, 2025: The best winter jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for January 6, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for January 6, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for January 5, 2025: The best jokes to laugh Sunday Funday away Joke of the Night for January 5, 2025: The best jokes to laugh Sunday Funday away
Joke of the Day for January 5, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on for Sunday Funday Joke of the Day for January 5, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on for Sunday Funday
Joke of the Night for January 4, 2025: The best cat jokes to laugh Caturday away Joke of the Night for January 4, 2025: The best cat jokes to laugh Caturday away
Joke of the Day for January 4, 2025: The best cat jokes to get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for January 4, 2025: The best cat jokes to get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Night for January 3, 2025: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for January 3, 2025: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for January 3, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for January 3, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Fabrizio Frigeni

More on Joke of the Day: