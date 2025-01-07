Joke of the Day for January 7, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a swimming silly! Here's one to make you smile.
Question: How do dolphins know when there's something wrong?
Answer: Things smell a bit fishy.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Fabrizio Frigeni