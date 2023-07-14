Joke of the Day for July 14, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day

Question: Why did the man want to sell his old vacuum cleaner?

Answer: It was gathering dust.

Today's Joke of the Day is squeaky clean.  © Unsplash/Lukas ter Poorten

