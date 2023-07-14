Joke of the Day for July 14, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is cleaning up in the funny department. Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the man want to sell his old vacuum cleaner?
Answer: It was gathering dust.
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Lukas ter Poorten