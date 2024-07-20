Joke of the Day for July 20, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday

Today's Joke of the Day is a kitty silly. Here's a Caturday funny to make you smile right meow!

Joke of the Day

Question: Where do cats always sit on airplanes?

Answer: In fur-st class.

