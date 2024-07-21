Joke of the Day for July 21, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a Sunday silly. Here's a funny to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the sheep run over the cliff edge?
Answer: Because she didn’t see the ewe turn.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Belinda Fewings