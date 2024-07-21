Joke of the Day for July 21, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is a Sunday silly. Here's a funny to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why did the sheep run over the cliff edge?

Answer: Because she didn’t see the ewe turn.

