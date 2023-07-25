Joke of the Day for July 25, 2023: Get your funny on for Christmas in July

It's exactly 5 months until Christmas. Today's Joke of the Day will have you saying, "Ha Ha Ha" along with "Ho Ho Ho!" Here's a funny to beat the heat and have you grinning like it's Christmas in July.

A: He parked his sleigh in a snow parking zone.

Question: Why did Santa Claus get a parking ticket?

