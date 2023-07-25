Joke of the Day for July 25, 2023: Get your funny on for Christmas in July
It's exactly 5 months until Christmas. Today's Joke of the Day will have you saying, "Ha Ha Ha" along with "Ho Ho Ho!" Here's a funny to beat the heat and have you grinning like it's Christmas in July.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did Santa Claus get a parking ticket?
A: He parked his sleigh in a snow parking zone.
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Hush Naidoo Jade Photography