Joke of the Day for July 4, 2024: Get your funny on for the 4th of July
Happy 4th of July! Today's Joke of the Day has arrived right on time for a funny-filled fourth.
Joke of the Day
Question: What is a firecracker's favorite snack?
Answer: Pop-sicles.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Vernon Raineil Cenzon