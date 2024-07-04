Joke of the Day for July 4, 2024: Get your funny on for the 4th of July

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Happy 4th of July! Today's Joke of the Day has arrived right on time for a funny-filled fourth.

Joke of the Day

Question: What is a firecracker's favorite snack?

Answer: Pop-sicles.

Joke of the Day for July 4, 2024.  © Unsplash/Vernon Raineil Cenzon

