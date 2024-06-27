Joke of the Day for June 27, 2024: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is a flapping funny! Here's one to make you cluck-le.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why is it tough to run a dating service for chickens?

Answer: You'll be struggling to make hens meet.

Joke of the Day for June 27, 2024.  © Unsplash/Zachariah Smith

Cover photo: Unsplash/Zachariah Smith

