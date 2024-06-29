Joke of the Day for June 29, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Caturday! Here's one that's just kitten around to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why are cats the best for the job?

Answer: They're usually the most purr-fessional.

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

