Joke of the Day for June 29, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Caturday! Here's one that's just kitten around to make you smile.
Question: Why are cats the best for the job?
Answer: They're usually the most purr-fessional.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Shane Hoving