Joke of the Day for March 1, 2025: The best cat jokes to get your funny on for Caturday

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day was submitted by our reader Martha, in honor of her dentist (and her cat Ginger, pictured here!)

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Here's a silly to celebrate Caturday!

Joke of the Day

Question: What ailment does an orange cat have if their breath smells bad?

Answer: Gingervitis!

Joke of the Day for March 1, 2025.
Joke of the Day for March 1, 2025.  © Courtesy: Martha McConnell

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for February 28, 2025: The best animal jokes to crack you up Joke of the Night for February 28, 2025: The best animal jokes to crack you up
Joke of the Day for February 28, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 28, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for February 27, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh Joke of the Night for February 27, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh
Joke of the Day for February 27, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 27, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for February 26, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh Joke of the Night for February 26, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh
Joke of the Day for February 26, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 26, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for February 25, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh Joke of the Night for February 25, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh
Joke of the Day for February 25, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 25, 2025: The best jokes to get your funny on

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Courtesy: Martha McConnell

More on Joke of the Day: