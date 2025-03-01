Joke of the Day for March 1, 2025: The best cat jokes to get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day was submitted by our reader Martha, in honor of her dentist (and her cat Ginger, pictured here!)
Here's a silly to celebrate Caturday!
Joke of the Day
Question: What ailment does an orange cat have if their breath smells bad?
Answer: Gingervitis!
Cover photo: Courtesy: Martha McConnell