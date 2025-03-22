Joke of the Day for March 22, 2025: Cat jokes to get your funny on for Caturday

Today's Joke of the Day is up to some animal antics. Here's a funny to make you chuckle for Caturday.

Answer: She let the cat out of the bag.

Question: Why was the passenger escorted off the airplane?

